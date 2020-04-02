Baby under one year of age dies of covid-19 in the USA

A baby under the age of one died in the United States from covid-19, the disease caused by a new coronavirus, Illinois state officials announced today.

The disease has already caused more than 30,000 deaths, two-thirds of them in Europe, but it is rare to affect children and young victims are very rare.

“Today I have terribly sad information to announce. Among the deaths in the past 24 hours was a state official (…) and a very small child, ”said Governor J.B. Pritzker at a press conference.

And he added: “I know how difficult this news is to accept, especially when it comes to a very young child”.

The Illinois Department of Health later said it was a child under the age of one, without specifying whether she was suffering from other conditions.

The United States this week became the country with the most recorded cases of a new coronavirus, which has already affected 120,000 people, of which 2,000 have died.

The pandemic that emerged in China in December has killed at least 30,003 people worldwide, two-thirds in Europe, according to an AFP balance sheet at 19:00, according to official data. There are more than 600,000 reported cases.

In Portugal, 100 people have already died and more than 5,000 are infected.