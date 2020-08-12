Baby with a huge neck tumour operated on by surgeons as she was being BORN

A BABY with a huge neck tumour was operated on by surgeons as she was being born.

The growth would have left Kayleigh Deaville unable to breathe alone.

So she was delivered by caesarean up to her shoulders, allowing medics to secure the airway while she still got oxygen via the umbilical cord.

Once delivered, Kayleigh had a tracheostomy to help her breathe.

Further surgery to remove more of the teratoma took place ten days later.

Despite losing blood and going into cardiac arrest at St Mary’s Hospital in Manchester, the determined tot rallied and is now home.

Mum Deborah, 41, of Stoke-on-Trent, said: “She wasn’t just fine, she was perfect. Our little miracle.”

