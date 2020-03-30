Baby Yoda and His Cot are Getting the Lego BrickHeadz Treatment

Today is a big day for fans of Lego, Star Wars, and Baby Yoda. Not only do we have news that the Mandalorian’s ship, the Razor Crest, is getting the Lego treatment, we’ve also had confirmation that there’s a BrickHeadz pack on the way. A pack that includes The Mandalorian and everyone’s favourite force-user Baby Yoda.

Arriving on 1st August for £18 is the twin pack set that features Din Djarin and his adopted son in the larger blockier form. Mando himself looks a lot like a grey and brown version of Boba Fett, but Baby Yoda is far from a miniature version of his elder namesake’s BrickHead. His ears are bigger, for one, and he comes in that little floating cot of his.

BrickHeadz don’t do a lot, and you can’t expect this one to be any different, but this does look really cute. Much cuter than some of the other ones out there, which is probably helped by the cute-factor of the original Baby Yoda.

You can pre-order the sets right now, but obviously we have a five and a half month wait before we can enjoy it for ourselves.