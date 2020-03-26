Baby Yoda Toys Could Be in Short Supply if Coronavirus Doesn’t Pack it in Soon

You might need to hire your own bounty hunter to bring you your Baby Yoda toys after prospective shortages look set to be on the cards if coronavirus rages on.

Hasbro’s animatronic Baby Yoda was revealed last month and is expected to ship this spring, along with a slew of other toys based on the little green guy. But that date may get pushed back if Hasbro’s production in China is affected, which looks likely.

“If things aren’t normal by the time June and July roll around, there will be shortages,” Jim Silver, CEO of the toy review site TTPM.com, told CNN Business. He went on to explain that the supply of raw materials could affect production timelines, as a lot of them are also sourced from China.

“There was difficulty in obtaining some of these raw materials or the same quantity they want to get,” Silver said, adding that he expects to see production of the toy drop by five to 10 per cent as a result.

Last month, Hasbro told investors that its partner factories had been closed for longer than anticipated, and that it was working to offset the impact of this, as well as rescheduling missed shipments. In a regulatory filing released last week, Hasbro also confirmed that travel restrictions in China affected its workers reaching factories, and that the outbreak “could have a significant negative impact on our revenues, profitability and business.”

Not that it could ever have foreseen the coronavirus, but had Disney been more on the ball with the merch, we could all be cuddling our Baby Yoda toys right now. Instead, it decided to hold off and let the market flood with unofficial toys, which it then went after as soon as it was ready to announce its own official toys from The Mandalorian.

It won’t just be Baby Yoda toys that are affected. Everything that gets made in China is obviously going to be impacted by the virus and the measures put in place to contain it. We’ll just have to wait and see how this plays out. [CNN Business via CBR]