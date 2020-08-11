‘Bachelorette’ Alum Jillian Harris Reveals She ‘Threw Out’ Her Engagement Ring

Former “Bachelorette” Jillian Harris recently revealed that her future plans, including her wedding to fiancé Justin Pasutto, have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Harris, an interior designer, appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!” where she spoke about postponing their nuptials and accidentally throwing away her engagement ring.

“I had a beautiful engagement ring, but it was missing a stone, and then COVID happened, and we weren’t accepting packages inside,” she told Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison.

“So, my ring came and I signed for it, but I had all these packages, and I was going through them and it was a chaotic day,” she said. “But anyhow, I threw out my engagement ring.”

The reality show star is now waiting for a new ring to arrive.

Harris also revealed that she has canceled her plans to get married this summer and spoke fondly of the friendships she has forged through the Bachelor Nation.

“It was an incredible experience, and we have such an amazing family now with the ‘Bachelor’ franchise. Look at the relationship I have with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Ali [Fedotowsky] and Trista [Sutter] and it’s just incredible, those lifelong friendships, and we have this bond,” Harris said.

Harris made her TV debut in early 2009 when she became one of the 25 contestants in Jason Mesnick’s season of “The Bachelor.”

Although she did not win Mesnick’s heart, Harris went on to become the “Bachelorette” in Season 5. She got engaged to Ed Swiderski, the winner of the season, but broke up with him after he allegedly cheated on her.

“I was so devastated,” she told People in 2016. “I was under 90 pounds, I would have to pull over to the side of the road and have anxiety attacks. There were blogs about me and my relationships. It was crazy.”

She met Pasutto, a former professional snowboarder and entrepreneur, soon after, and they have been engaged since 2016. The couple, who shares two children ⁠— 4-year-old son Leo George and 1-year-old daughter Annie Marjorie Bea ⁠— is set to tie the knot next summer.