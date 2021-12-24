Back in the day, Glasgow kids were given the best and worst Christmas presents.

We didn’t need phones for five-year-olds, but that didn’t mean there weren’t a few shanners under the tree.

There’s one thing we can all agree on, whether it’s a normal Christmas – two weeks of getting MWI and surviving festive dinners – or a pandemic version.

And there’s also the fact that receiving and giving gifts is a lot of fun.

Remember how exciting it was when you were a kid, thumbing through the GrattansArgos catalogue and picking out items you’d never buy? Those were the golden years.

We now have phones that cost more than a car, but we weren’t always so demanding.

It’s almost as if she’s easily pleased.

Well, not always.

It’s understandable if you aren’t completely pleased with what Santa has left under the tree.

Here are ten of the best (and some of the worst) Christmas presents we received as children in Glasgow.

This was the king of all Star Wars toys, measuring about the size of a small to medium-sized dog.

This thing was a monster. Sure, the Millennium Falcon was cool, but this was a monster.

These days, they’re mostly seen in the living rooms of thirtysomething computer programmers who can’t find a girlfriend because they’re “too nice.”

Barbie’s Dream House was the epitome of glamour and fantasy, unwittingly creating the perfect environment for girls to grow up into own-brand Kardashians.

Barbie was living large because she (and you) deserved it and is the reason your new-build in Anniesland looks like it was styled by Katie Price, a million miles away from that cow Sindy and her normal house.

It’s strange to think that weans didn’t always get every new strip on the same day it was released.

Can you imagine your Da standing in line for an entire day outside the superstore to get it for you when it wasn’t even your birthday or Christmas?

So finding the latest Celtic, Rangers, or Thistle strip under the tree was even more enjoyable.

Straight on, over the jammies (it’s cold) and a quick photo posing with the ball like you’re in a Panini sticker book.

The task was completed successfully.

These puffy-faced creatures were more commonly seen in houses and are the strangest looking kids you’ll ever see.

