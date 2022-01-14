Badger digs for food, but instead unearths ancient treasure.

Badger digs for food, but instead discovers ancient treasure.

He’s the Indiana Jones of animal kingdoms.

Nearly.

Instead of finding food, a badger in Spain came across ancient treasure.

The hungry badger was looking for something to eat in some woodlands near the municipality of Grado in the spring, according to Live Science.

A primal instinct urged the critter to dig when he came across a cave.

While the badger doesn’t appear to have found any food, he did discover over 200 Roman copper and bronze coins.

The coins were later discovered by a couple of archaeologists who were directed to the cave by locals, both of whom put two and two together in terms of how the coins were unearthed, according to BBC News.

“[The coins] were] located and rescued in April 2021 through a small emergency archaeological intervention financed by the Ministry of Culture of the Principality of Asturias, which until now constitutes the largest Roman treasure in a cave in northern Spain,” reads the excavation’s report.

“It was a set of 209 pieces dating from the third to fifth centuries AD, in line with other nearby finds like the Chapipi cave, which could well be related to the moment of political instability that it entails, or else the Swabian expansion into the interior of the Asturian-Roman territory, or the very transition to the genesis of the kingdom of Asturias.”

The current location of the coins is unknown.