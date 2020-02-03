BAFTAs 2020: 1917, Renee Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix win

Sam Mendes’ 1917 led the winners at the 73rd annual EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday night at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The World War I masterpiece took home seven gongs, which included the Best Film, Director, Outstanding British Film, Special Visual Effects, Cinematography, Production Design and Sound at the star-studded ceremony.

While Renee Zellweger, 50, won the Leading Actress gong for her role as Judy Garland in the namesake biopic Judy with Joaquin Phoenix, 45, taking home the Leading Actor award for his role as Joker.

Despite receiving 11 nominations, Joker only took home three awards – Casting, Original Score and Joaquin’s Leading Actor gong.

Other A-lister wins included Laura Dern, 52, who won the Supporting Actress gong for her role as cutthroat lawyer Nora Fanshaw in Marriage Story.

While an absent Brad Pitt won the Supporting Actor gong for his role as Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which was collected by his co-star Margot Robbie who lost out on her own Supporting Actress nomination for her Sharon Tate role in the Quentin Tarantino movie.

Andy Serkis was honoured with the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award by his Lord Of The Rings co-star Sir Ian McKellen while E.T producer Kathleen Kennedy received the highest honour with The Fellowship award.

Talking after his Director gong, Mendes said: ‘In the midst of all this hoopla it’s sometimes easy to forget the actual experience of shooting a movie, I kind of had a director’s paradise in this film that I will never have again. The best producers really the best and most supportive, an incredible case.

‘Yes it’s a war movie we made, but it’s about home and it’s about family, and to be able to say to my children, and especially my inspiration by beautiful wife Alison, thank you so much indeed.’

He added after winning Best Film: ‘Thank you BAFTA for giving us a really wonderful night, thank you very very much and thank you to people who have gone to see this movie, it’s still on!,’ he then thanked all the crew and cast involved with the production.

Zellweger said after winning Leading Actress for Judy: ‘Thank you to the British Academy this is very humbling. Jessie [Buckley who also starred in it] you are a superstar, I’m so proud of you for this evening, you’re such a special person, you elevate everything you do, I love you and admire you, thank you for our friendship thank you.

‘Miss Rosalyn Wilder, your treasured memories of times shared with Judy Garland and the talk of the town, my partners in crime, thank you for your creative brilliance, thank you fro your faith and your guidance.’

Zellweger then thanked everyone involved with the production, she sweetly added: ‘Sharing this experience and this evening with you is among my life’s great blessings and I’m so grateful, Miss Garland, London town, who loved you so much, still loves you back.’

Phoenix said after winning Leading Actor for Joker: ‘I feel very honoured and privileged to be here tonight, BAFTA has always been very supportive of my career and I’m deeply appreciative. But I have to say that I also feel conflicted, because so many of my fellow actors that are deserving don’t have that same privilege.

‘I think that we send a very clear message to people of colour that you’re not welcome here. I think that’s the message that we’re sending to people that have contributed so much to our medium and our industry in ways that we benefit from.

Joaquin admitted he could do more to ensure the films he works on are ‘inclusive’ and urged the audience to do the same, he continued: ‘This is not a self-righteous condemnation because I’m ashamed to say I’m part of the problem. I have not done everything in my power to ensure the sets that I work on are inclusive, but I think that it’s more than just having sets that are multicultural.

‘I think that we have to do the hard work to truly understand systemic racism. I think that it is the obligation of the people that have created and perpetuate and benefit from a system of oppression to be the ones that dismantle it. So that’s on us. Thank you.’

Dern credited her mother, Diane Ladd, who won the same Supporting Actress gong in 1974 for Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, in her acceptance speech, she said: ‘When I was six-years-old my mother received this very award in this category thanks to Mr Scorsese. It sat on our piano and my friends asked me what is that mask?

‘And I said that is what friends give you to congratulate you. So thank you BAFTA. We’re so lucky. Thank you to our beautiful British producer, thank you to Netflix, thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly to give our maestro our muse Noah [Baumbach, director] his story and his autonomy, to such an extraordinary cast.

‘Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, thank you to my beautiful family, my children and all the other things and many things I love about this country. Thank you for culture growing with us and I love movies, so thank you for letting me be a part of it.’

Pitt, 56, was unable to attend the event due to ‘family obligations’ although he did send a tongue-in-cheek acceptance speech which was read out by Margot.

It read: ‘Hey Britain, heard you just became single, welcome to the club,’ while he went on to poke fun at Megxit, after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their senior roles in the Royal Family and moved to Canada in January.

Robbie continued Pitt’s speech: ‘He says he is going to name this Harry because he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him. His words not mine.’

Serkis, 55, said on his honour: ‘Thank you BAFTA for this incredible honour, thank you all for standing up, that’s just blown my mind.

‘Something briefly about performance capture. I truly believe it is an egalitarian form of acting, a great tool for storytelling in the 21st century, it signifies the end of type-casting – anyone can play anything.’

With an emotional Ward saying after his EE Rising Star award: ‘Wow guys thank you for that reception, I had something planned but it’s all gone to… what, oh my days.

‘I just want to say thank you to God for making everything possible, thank you to my dad because I know you’re watching down on me, thank you to my mum for believing in me and sacrificing everything.

He added: ‘Thank you to my team, Ellie for introducing me to the team, Gavin for putting in the work, thank you to Top Boy for changing my life forever, Blue Story, the list can go on, what I wanna say is to people who are watching at home, honestly life doesn’t have to be this way, you have to seek the opportunities, thank you guys.’

Meanwhile, Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite received two wins on Sunday evening, taking home the Film Not in the English Language and Original Screenplay gongs.

Top Boy and Blue Story actor Michael Ward won the EE Rising Star Award, which was voted for by the public.

For Sama won Documentary, Jojo Rabbit won Adapted Screenplay, Le Mans ‘66 won Editing and Klaus took home the Animated Film award.

Despite not winning an award for her role, Margot Robbie’s Bombshell won the Make Up & Hair BAFTA with Little Women winning Costume Design.

Writer/director Mark Jenkin and producers Kate Byers and Linn Waite won the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for Bait.

While Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) took home the British Short Film award and Grandad Was a Romantic won the British Short Animation gong.

The 2020 ceremony is the 73rd annual EE British Academy Film Awards and is considered the UK’s most prestigious awards ceremony. It is also the last event to take place ahead of the Oscars.

The ceremony was hosted by Graham Norton, taking over the role from Joanna Lumley, who hosted for two years prior.

BAFTA winners and nominees are voted for by 6,500 BAFTA members, comprised of industry professionals and creatives around the world.

Members vote to decide the nominations from hundreds of films in round one, then vote for the winner from the shortlist in round two.