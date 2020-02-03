BAFTAs 2020: Prince William laughs at Brad Pitt’s Megxit joke

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were left chuckling tonight after Margot Robbie quipped about Megxit during a BAFTA acceptance speech.

Prince William, 37, and Kate Middleton, 38, were the guests of honour at the 73rd annual EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall and watched on as Brad Pitt, 56, was named best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

With the star absent from the London ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall, his co-star Robbie read out a speech on his behalf, quipping: ‘He says he is going to name this Harry because he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him. His words not mine.’

The Duke and Duchess appeared tickled by the joke, and could be seen laughing alongside the rest of the crowd from their seats.

Later, Prince William spoke passionately about the importance of diversity in films before handing out the Fellowship award to Star Wars producer Kathleen Kennedy.

Kate appeared dazzling at the red carpet event, having recycled a white and gold Alexander McQueen gown from 2012 for the occasion, which she paired with a new pair of Jimmy Choos and glitzy jewellery.

Earlier in the evening, the Duchess of Cambridge stole the show in white as she walked the red carpet alongside a host of A-listers at the Baftas for the fourth year running.

Looking every inch the film star alongside her husband Prince William, Kate Middleton, dazzled in a stunning white and gold gown by Alexander McQueen for the star-studded event, recycling a dress she first wore in 2012.

Ahead of this year’s ceremony, Bafta bosses had urged attendees to ‘dress sustainable’ and encouraged to re-wear outfits, hire gowns or don vintage ensembles for the occasion.

The mother-of-three added a touch of glamour to the outfit by pairing it with new accessories, including a new pair of shimmering £525 Jimmy Choo glitter heels and an Anya Hindmarch clutch bag, as well as a new jewellery set, for 73rd annual EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall this evening.

The couple, who have made it their tradition to attend the biggest night in UK cinema each year, beamed at one another as they took a seat alongside a host of other celebrities at the awards ceremony.

The Duchess donned the stunning Alexander McQueen gown, having first worn the stunning gold and white dress during a tour of Malaysia in 2012.

The designer is a favourite for Kate, who has often stepped out in the British brand over the years.

The white gown was a bespoke piece made for the Malaysia visit in 2012, and is covered in gold Malaysian hibiscus flowers and layered over white flowing fabric.

The dress had been slightly amended for the BAFTA event, with the original sheer cap sleeves replaced with a more structured shoulder.

Meanwhile the Duchess also showed off some new jewellery on the red carpet, sweeping her locks back into an intricate bun to reveal a set of Van Cleef and Arpels dangling earrings and a drop necklace, which came with a pricetag of £7,603.

She sported glamorous makeup with a pink lipstick and a dark smokey eye, and swept her hair into an intricate up-do.

While Kate dazzled in the stunning white and gold gown, Prince William also looked dapper in a bow-tie and black dinner suit which he had also worn before, with a pair of smart black loafer shoes.

Ahead of the event, all attendees were provided with a guide by London College of Fashion for Sustainability, and it was widely speculated that Kate would rewear or recycle one of her many stunning gowns.

The couple appeared overjoyed to be attending the event for the fourth year in a row, beaming as they walked the red carpet at the star-studded occasion.

Holding her dress up slightly as she negotiated the steps, Kate appeared to thank a well-wisher who told her ‘You look beautiful’, while another added ‘You too Will.’

Celebrities and stars including Best Actor nominee Joaquin Phoenix rose to their feet as the royal couple made their entrance into the Royal Albert Hall this evening.

They could be seen sharing a smile with one another as they took a seat at the event ahead of the awards ceremony.

Later they rose to their feet to offer actor Andy Serkis a standing ovation as he won a contribution to cinema award.

The couple could be seen giggling after Brad Pitt sent a tongue-in-cheek acceptance speech which nodded to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent depature from royal life.

It was read out by Margot, who lost out on her Supporting Actress nomination for her Sharon Tate role in the Quentin Tarantino movie.

The speech had the A-list crowd gathered at London’s Royal Albert Hall in hysterics as he joked about his famously single status.

‘Hey Britain, heard you just became single, welcome to the club,’ read the speech while he went on to poke fun at Megxit, after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their senior roles in the Royal Family and moved to Canada.

After Brad’s quips were delivered, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who were in attendance on the night, were seen laughing along with the audience.

When contacted by MailOnline, a representative for Brad Pitt declined to comment regarding the star’s absence from the show.

However, a source close to the actor revealed to MailOnline that the star was unable to attend the event due to ‘family obligations’.

Last month, Harry relocated to Canada to join his wife and son Archie, after weeks after the couple’s shock announcement that they’d be quitting the Royal Family.

Ahead of leaving the UK, Harry spoke of his ‘great sadness’ at leaving the Royal Family, but said he and Meghan had ‘no other option’ than to quit senior royal duties.

In an emotional speech at a dinner for children’s charity Sentebale, the 35-year-old said the UK is a place that he loves and that will ‘never change’ and the royal couple had hoped to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and his military associations, without any public funding, but this was not possible.

Harry also paid a stirring tribute to his grandmother, calling her his ‘commander-in- chief’ and that he was ‘incredibly grateful’ to Her Majesty and the rest of his family for supporting him and Meghan.

He said: ‘Once Meghan and I were married we were excited. We were hopeful and we were here to serve. For those reasons it brings me great sadness that it has come to this.

‘The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges and I know I haven’t always gotten it right but as far as this goes there really was no other option.’

It comes after a recent statement from the Queen that Harry and Meghan will ‘not use their HRH titles’, as they look to forge a new life in North America.

As well as returning the £2.4 million spent on a lavish refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, they will pay a commercial rent – estimated at up to £360,000 a year – to retain it as their British home.

The Duke of Sussex added: ‘What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.

‘Our hope was to continue serving the queen, the commonwealth and my military associations but without public funding.

‘Unfortunately that wasn’t possible. I’ve accepted this knowing that it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am but I hope that helps you understand what it had come to that I would step my family back from all I have ever known to take a step forward into what I hope can be a peaceful life.’

The deal hammered out at Sandringham stipulates that the pair, who will be known as Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will cease to be working members of the Royal Family from this spring and will not perform any official duties on behalf of the Queen – effectively leaving ‘The Firm’ completely.

By quitting their senior royal roles, they will sacrifice their HRH title.

Later in the ceremony, Prince William, who is celebrating his tenth as the president of BAFTA, presented its highest accolade, the Fellowship, to Star Wars producer Kathleen Kennedy this evening.

The American film producer started her career working on E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and most recently has worked on the Star Wars series.

The Duke of Cambridge addressed issues around diversity before presenting Kathleen with the Bafta award.

He praised the ‘exceptional film-making’ that had been highlighted during the ceremony, and reflected on his 10 years as Bafta president, joking that he did not know if he should be ‘proud or slightly alarmed’ at how many of the winners over the past decade ‘have portrayed members of my own family’.

William said: ‘Both here in the UK and in many other countries across the world we are lucky to have incredible film-makers, actors, producers, directors and technicians – men and women from all backgrounds and ethnicities enriching our lives through film.

‘Yet in 2020, and not for the first time in the last few years, we find ourselves talking again about the need to do more to ensure diversity in the sector and in the awards process – that simply cannot be right in this day and age.’

He continued: ‘I know that both Pippa (Harris), chair of Bafta and Amanda (Berry), Bafta CEO, share that frustration and continue to work tirelessly to ensure that creative talent is discovered and supported.

‘Bafta take this issue seriously, and following this year’s nominations, have launched a full and thorough review of the entire awards process to build on their existing work and ensure that opportunities are available to everyone.’

He went on to present the Fellowship award to Kathleen, praising her for her ‘remarkable career’.

While her husband spoke on stage, Kate could be seen watching Prince William avidly from her seat in the audience.

The royal couple have made the event an annual date in the diary, with the Duchess also opting for a white Alexander McQueen gown last year.

The Duke, who donned a black dinner suit for the star-studded occasion, presented the Fellowship to film editor Thelma Schoonmaker during the ceremony.

In 2018, the couple attended while Catherine was pregnant with baby Louis, and were also guests of honour in 2017.

Stars including Scarlett Johansson also pulled out all the stops for the event as she led the glamour alongside Little Women stars Florence Pugh and Saoirse Ronan, and Renee Zellweger.

Leading Actress nominee Scarlett, 35, borrowed fashion tips from the 1920s in a busty feathered gown as she graced the red carpet with her A-list competitors, Judy star Renee, 50, and Little Women’s Saoirse, 25, and Florence, 24.

Turning up the heat, the Wedding Actress star brought a touch of sex appeal to the extravagant bash in a dazzling pink gown, which featured a perilously low-cut neckline, a beaded bodice and a tasseled hemline.

Despite sporting a floor-length piece, Scarlett, who was also up for Supporting Actress for her role in Jojo Rabbit, managed to flash a hint of her metallic heels through her garment’s bold thigh-high slit.

The blonde beauty looked typically stunning as she upped the ante with chandelier-inspired earrings which complemented her head-turning appearance.

With her tresses dressed into a chic updo, the Girl with a Pearl Earring actress finished off her appearance with glittery pink make-up look.

Irish beauty Saoirse looked every inch the leading lady in a stunning chic black satin gown with thin staps and a floor-length skirt.

The Little Women star, who was nominated for Leading Actress, added a pop of colour to the ensemble with multicoloured beaded earrings and a slick of coral red lipstick.

Lady Bird actress Saoirse styled her blonde locks into a sweptback hairdo, she added a touch of pink eye shadow and black winged eyeliner.

Meanwhile Renée, who was honoured with the Leading Actress award for Judy graced the event in an elegant satin dress.

Including a sweetheart neckline and off-shoulder detailing, the Bridget Jones actress wowed in her pink gown, which hugged her youthful-looking physique.

Supporting Actress nominee Florence hit the red carpet with a bang as she dared to be bold in a fuchsia puffball gown, complete with a thigh-skimming front piece and an elaborate dress train.

Game Of Thrones actress Emilia, 33, ditched her typically girly fashion sense in favour of a vampy appearance, while Big Little Lies’ Zoe, 31, exuded sophistication in a metallic gold floor-length dress.

Highlighting her sensational figure, Emilia caught the eye in a low-scoop gown, complete with a pair of towering ankle-strap heels for height.

The media personality maintained her dark-themed look with a smouldering brown make-up look, featuring smokey eyeshadow, matte foundation and nude lipgloss to add a pop of colour.

With her tresses swept into a sleek bun, the brunette ensured focus remained on her outfit as she opted for minimal accessories by just sporting blue crystal dangle earrings.

The Los Angeles native slicked down her pixie cut while bringing out her out-of-this-world beauty with a dewy base and fierce red lipstick.

Coordinating with her make-up look in the accessory department, the TV and film star rounded off her outfit with drop earrings and a fresh patent manicure.

And Taron Egerton, who was nominated for the Leading Actor gong for his role as Elton John in biopic Rocketman, looked every inch the leading man at the event.

The Kingsman star, 30, was joined by his stunning girlfriend Emily Thomas, where he looked dapper in a crushed velvet purple tuxedo which he teamed with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and patent leather dress shoes.

Emily looked effortlessly chic in an asymmetrical black floor-length gown which showcased her svelte figure. The assistant director styled her brunette locks into a glossy curly blow-dried hairdo, she added a slick of glamorous make-up.

Sam Mendes’ 1917 led the winners as the World War I masterpiece took home seven gongs, which included the Best Film, Director, Outstanding British Film, Special Visual Effects, Cinematography, Production Design and Sound at the star-studded ceremony.

While Renee won the Leading Actress gong for her role as Judy Garland in the namesake biopic Judy, Joaquin Phoenix, 45, took home the Leading Actor award for his skilled portrayal as Joker.

Despite receiving 11 nominations, Joker only took home three awards – Casting, Original Score and Joaquin’s Leading Actor gong.

Other A-lister wins included Laura Dern, 52, who won the Supporting Actress gong for her role as cutthroat lawyer Nora Fanshaw in Marriage Story.

While an absent Brad Pitt won the Supporting Actor gong for his role as Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which was collected by his co-star Margot Robbie who lost out on her own Supporting Actress nomination for her Sharon Tate role in the Quentin Tarantino movie.

Andy Serkis was honoured with the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award by his Lord Of The Rings co-star Sir Ian McKellen while E.T producer Kathleen Kennedy received the highest honour with The Fellowship award.

Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite received two wins on Sunday evening, taking home the Film Not in the English Language and Original Screenplay gongs. Top Boy and Blue Story actor Michael Ward won the EE Rising Star Award, which was voted for by the public.

For Sama won Documentary, Jojo Rabbit won Adapted Screenplay, Le Mans ‘66 won Editing and Klaus took home the Animated Film award.

Despite not winning an award for her role, Margot Robbie’s Bombshell won the Make Up & Hair BAFTA with Little Women winning Costume Design.

Writer/director Mark Jenkin and producers Kate Byers and Linn Waite won the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for Bait.

While Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) took home the British Short Film award and Grandad Was a Romantic won the British Short Animation gong.

BAFTA winners and nominees are voted for by 6,500 BAFTA members, comprised of industry professionals and creatives around the world. Members vote to decide the nominations from hundreds of films in round one, then vote for the winner from the shortlist in round two.