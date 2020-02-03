BAFTAs 2020: Rebel Wilson jokes about all-male Director category

Rebel Wilson lit up the British Academy Film Award (BAFTA) red carpet on Sunday.

The Australian actress oozed Hollywood glamour as she showed off her slimmed-down frame in a fugue-hugging design in London.

The Jojo Rabbit star wore a two-tone floor-length black gown with crimson embroidered sequin embellishments.

The Prabal Gurung wrap dress cinched in at her waist, with the sequin draping creating a dramatic event look.

Rebel let the sparkly dress do most of the talking, and chose to head out without any accessorises.

The actress left her decolletage bare as the matte jersey v-neck gown showed off a glimpse of cleavage.

Rebel wore her blonde locks out in tussled curls that framed her face.

She kept her makeup look neutral, with blush on her cheeks, a thick lashing of mascara and a light pink lipstick.

The Pitch Perfect star and comedian was asked to present the Best Director award category on the evening, which had an all-male nominees list.

Choosing to joke about females being left out of the category, Rebel said on stage: ‘I don’t think I could do what they do, honestly. I just don’t have the balls.’

Sam Mendes won the award for World War I survival thriller, 1917.

The Hustle star has been working out with ‘transformation trainer’ Jono Castano in Sydney recently.

In January, she shared a video of herself being put through her paces during a rigorous training session.

On January 2, Rebel said she was focusing on her health this year, in an effort to make ‘some positive changes’.