BAFTAs 2020: Worst-dressed stars led by Ella Balinska

The BAFTAs brings out the best and biggest talents in the film industry – however, without fail, the glittering ceremony also brings out the very worst in fashion.

And this year was no exception, with A-listers braving the cold to step out in some of the weirdest and wackiest red carpet styles at the Royal Albert Hall for the 73rd EE British Academy Film Awards in London.

Stars like Charlie’s Angels actor Ella Balinska and singer Pixie Lott hit a bum-note with their dramatic and daring gowns having braved the winter weather in skimpy, barely there outfits.

Wild Rose Actor Jessie Buckley was another celebrity to suffer a sartorial slip-up after donning a floor-length velvet navy ensemble with a dramatic ostrich feather neckline.

The actor, who won a Scottish BAFTA for her role in Wild Rose last year, selected a gown with a dramatic feathered neckline for the event.

She also opted for a bold make-up look, selecting a dark lipstick and wearing her red hair in a short cropped bob to show-off the feathered detailing on her gown.

The actor also showed off the daring back of the gown on the red carpet, revealing a plunging back with white ostrich-feather detailing.

This year, guests were asked to consider rewearing an outfit they already own, or to choose another sustainable option such as a hired gown or vintage ensemble.

But it seemed several a-list stars missed the mark with their unusual and quirky outfit choices for the red carpet event.

The normally-chic Pixie Lott suffered a rare fashion flop in a bodycon white gown with huge added frill for the event.

The singer swept her blonde locks into a a loose bun for the occasion, and carried a small cream clutch bag as she strutted her stuff on the red carpet.

Meanwhile Charlie’s Angels actor Ella Balinska also missed the mark at the red carpet event, selecting an unflattering and overly-dramatic mini dress with a lengthy floral train.

She accessorized with simple silver jewellery, and white stud earrings, allowing her dramatic white and pink gown to do all the talking.

Meanwhile model and actress Lily-Rose Depp also donned a daring lace ensemble for the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall event.

Actor and producer Charlotte Carroll didn’t fare much better in the fashion department, donning a black gown with an enormous bow detailing on the front.

The huge satin bow, which swamped the star’s petite frame, overwhelmed the pretty sequin detailing on the top of her gown.

Broadcaster Edith Bowman was amoung the first to arrive at the event, stepping out on the red carpet in a silver and nude frilled gown.

She added a collection of mish-mash accessories including a bright yellow velvet belt to the gown, as well as a pair of bold blue leather gloves.

The broadcaster beamed as she posed alongside presenter Dermont O’Leary on the red carpet at the event.

Filmmaker Lulu Wang, who is nominated for Film Not In The English Language, stepped out in a bold embroidered number for the occasion.

She paired the oversized gown with a pair of frilled trousers, adding to her outfit with a pair of strappy white heels.

Meanwhile Star Wars actress Naomi Ackie donned a lucid green jumpsuit for the occasion, and accessorised with gold strappy heels.

And it wasn’t just the women who suffered fashion flops, with designer Richard Malone stepping out in a bold blue ensemble with huge brown heels.

BAFTA winners and nominees are voted for by 6,500 BAFTA members, comprised of industry professionals and creatives around the world.

Members vote to decide the nominations from hundreds of films in round one, then vote for the winner from the shortlist in round two.

The ceremony was hosted by Graham Norton, taking over the role from Joanna Lumley, who hosted for two years prior.