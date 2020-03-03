Bahrain confirms 6 new cases of coronavirus

MANAMA, March 1 (Xinhua) — Bahrain’s Health Ministry on Sunday confirmed six new cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 47.

The six new cases include five Bahrainis and a Saudi national who arrived in the country from Iran by indirect flights, the ministry said in a statement.

The six new cases were transferred to the designated isolation facility and are receiving treatment, said the statement.

Furthermore, the ministry explained that among the 1,977 people who returned from Iran and other countries, 1,930 were tested negative for the virus while the other 47 were confirmed infected with the virus.

The Health Ministry on Sunday announced the launch of an online registration portal to ease the process of scheduling medical examinations for individuals who have returned from Iran last month.

A hotline was also set up to assist travelers who returned from Iran last month to schedule hospital appointments.

Bahrain has set up a national taskforce to combat the coronavirus, and developed an integrated national plan to fight the virus.