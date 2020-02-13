Bahrain gets 835 mln USD investment in 2019 from 134 companies: report

MANAMA, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — Foreign investors have given Bahrain the thumbs up with 134 companies launching their operations in Manama last year, according to a public agency tasked to attract investment in Bahrain.

The Bahrain Economic Development Board on Monday announced during its board meeting that the investment is expected to reach 835 million U.S. dollars.

The investment is meant to create more than 6,000 jobs on the local market over the next three years, the agency said in a statement.

The investment covered the sectors of financial services, information and communication technology (ICT), manufacturing and logistics, real estate, tourism, education and healthcare, and came from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, France, India, Japan and Britain.

Bahrain has already attracted some big Chinese companies to invest in the country, including the ICT giant Huawei.

Except oil, goods trade between Bahrain and China increased from 872 million dollars in 2009 to over 1.7 billion dollars in 2017.