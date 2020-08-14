Bahrain to also normalize ties, says Israeli media

JERUSALEM

After the UAE, Bahrain is also expected to sign a deal normalizing diplomatic ties with Israel, according to Israeli state media.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Agency (KAN) in a report early Friday morning quoted an Israeli official who did not want to be named.

The source did not say when the agreement will be signed.

No official statement was made from Bahrain and Israel regarding the claim.

Israel and the UAE on Thursday agreed to fully restore diplomatic ties.

Under the UAE-Israel deal, Israel will “suspend” plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank “and focus its efforts now on expanding ties with other countries in the Arab and Muslim world,” according to a joint statement by the US, UAE and Israel.

While the deal has been welcomed by some nations, it has sparked tremendous outrage in most Muslim countries.

* Writing by Jeyhun Aliyev from Ankara