Bahrain welcomes Israel-UAE peace deal

MANAMA, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Bahrain on Thursday welcomed the historic peace agreement reached by Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The deal, brokered by the U.S., is a step to normalize the relations between Israel and the first Gulf state, while Israel agrees to suspend its plan to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territories of West Bank.

The deal will strengthen the foundations of world security, stability and peace, and Bahrain “looks forward to more efforts to reach a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” the Bahraini government said in a statement.

The Bahraini government also hailed Israel’s decision to halt the annexation of the Palestinian territories as “a step towards peace in the Middle East,” the statement said. Enditem