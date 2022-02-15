Bahraini officials meet with Israel’s Prime Minister in Manama.

In Manama, Israel’s Prime Minister meets with Bahraini officials.

Naftali Bennett is in Bahrain for the first time.

JERUSALEM is the capital of Israel.

As part of his one-day visit to Bahrain, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Bahraini officials on Tuesday.

Bennett met with Bahrain’s ministers of foreign affairs, industry, and transportation, according to his spokesman, Ofir Gendelman.

Bennett discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the fields of innovation, economy, and technology with Bahraini top officials, as well as economic projects between “Jewish and Muslim businessmen,” according to him.

Bennett praised the strong and effective ties between Israeli ministers and their Bahraini counterparts, according to Gendelman.

Bennett arrived in Bahrain on Monday for his first visit to the Gulf country.

Bahrain is one of four Arab countries that have agreed to normalize relations with Israel in 2020 under US sponsorship.

Ahmed Asmar wrote this piece.