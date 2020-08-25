Bailiffs Allowed Out Again But Mustn’t Shout at or Near People

Bailiffs in England and Wales are free to resume looking through letterboxes to rough up the aftermarket value of the televisions and refrigerators therein, but have been told to keep their voices down to lessen the chances of a spit-fountain infecting all participants in an altercation with covid-19.

Courts in England and Wales are once again issuing orders to have threats made and Xboxes seized in compensation for unpaid council tax, with enforcement agents also restarting the hunt for money owed due to non-payment of parking tickets. The councils need their funds, after all. Someone’s got to pay for all the hand sanitiser down the town hall.

The official guidance covering the Taking Control of Goods process says bailiffs should phone ahead to ask about infection at the premises, “avoid unduly raising their voice” due to infection spread risk, while also looking out for “visible signs of covid-19” on the people they’re visiting. Just when you couldn’t imagine that job getting any worse.

However, the docs show that there’s a clever new escape option for those being visited by a bailiff; try to hug them. The advice says: “If an individual deliberately attempts to breach social distancing or otherwise endangers their own or the agent’s safety, the agent should terminate the visit and withdraw safely,” so bear that in mind if you’ve had trouble meeting the payments on the too-big new sofa and there’s a white van rolling up outside. [GOV via BBC]

Image credit: Channel 5