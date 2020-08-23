Balance of loans up in Shanghai at July-end

SHANGHAI, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — The balance of loans in Shanghai stood at 8.19 trillion yuan (about 1.19 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of July, up 5.9 percent year on year, data showed.

The balance of loans in the Chinese yuan, or the renminbi (RMB), was 7.52 trillion yuan at the end of July, up 5.1 percent year on year, and the growth rate was 0.3 percentage points higher than at the end of the previous month, according to the People’s Bank of China Shanghai Head Office.

The balance of foreign currency loans was 95.4 billion U.S. dollars at the end of July, up 14.3 percent year on year.

The balance of Shanghai's deposits stood at 14.99 trillion yuan at the end of July, up 17.4 percent year on year. The balance of RMB deposits was 14 trillion yuan, up 17.9 percent year on year.