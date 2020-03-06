Bali’s health chiefs admit they can’t test tourists for coronavirus

Doctors in Bali will not be able to test tourists for the deadly coronavirus, the island’s top health official has admitted.

Chief health officer Ketut Suarjaya said tourists who fear they have coronavirus would have their samples sent to a laboratory in the capital Jakarta as there are none in Bali.

‘Due to it being a new virus we do not have the ability yet to detect it,’ he said according to Nine News.

Despite the health risks and fears over coronvirus, Mr Suarjaya said tourists to Bali shouldn’t stress about the illness.

‘I urge the public to not panic and not be afraid because panic and fear is more dangerous than the coronavirus,’ he continued.

A total of 35 samples from locals and foreigners from Japan, Russia, Denmark, Slovakia and the UK have been sent from Bali to Jakarta to be tested.

Twelve of those are still waiting for confirmation they have not contracted the virus.

No one in Bali has yet tested positive for coronavirus, but two people in Jakarta – a mother and a daughter – have caught the illness.

With only nine fully equipped isolation centres available, Mr Suarjaya did not rule out dedicating an entire hospital to treating infected patients.

Australians have been urged to avoid going to Bali by a state official and holiday at home instead to help the local economy hit hard by the coronavirus travel ban.

Western Australia’s tourism minister Paul Papalia said even if only ten per cent of the 500,000 holidaymakers from the state who travel to Bali every year stayed at home, it would make up for the loss of Chinese tourists barred from coming Down Under.

‘Right now the easiest thing we can do, the biggest thing we can do, is to get Western Australians to stop going to Bali,’ Mr Papalia told The West Australian.

The minister also referred to Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressing his doubt Indonesia was capable of testing its population properly for coronavirus.

‘I’d be concerned right now …that Indonesia doesn’t have a good visibility of what their coronavirus threat is and how exposed anyone will be if they visit there,’ Mr Papalia said.

‘If you look around the world at the impact of this virus in advanced countries with good healthcare systems, your care is going to be better — that’s just fact.’

The WA state government has already committed to spend $4.85million on its domestic marketing program as the Australian tourism industry battles the effect of coronavirus’ spread.