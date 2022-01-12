Balkovec, the first female manager of the Yankees, is living the ‘American dream.’

Balkovec is living the ‘American dream’ as the first female manager of the Yankees.

NEW YORK — Rachel Balkovec is well aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and makes an effort to avoid it.

Her sisters notice it as well, and they can’t help but criticize her for breaking through barriers.

“It makes me laugh,” Balkovec said.

“It’s the American dream,” she says.

She hasn’t seen any of the toxicity in the clubhouse.

Balkovec was named manager of the New York Yankees’ Florida State League Low A affiliate on Wednesday.

Balkovec will become the first female manager in affiliated baseball history when she takes over the Tampa Tarpons, an appointment that has been a decade in the making for the former college softball player.

“I think it’s pretty hard not to get behind what’s going on here if you know my story and you have a pulse,” she said.

The 34-year-old has broken several barriers en route to this title, nearly a decade after changing her name on resumes to disguise her gender and break into baseball.

She was the first woman to work full-time as a minor league strength and conditioning coach and then as a full-time minor league hitting coach.

This promotion is unique, coming a year after former Yankees employee Kim Ng became the first female general manager in the majors with the Miami Marlins.

Balkovec will be in charge of the clubhouse in Tampa, where he will be in charge of developing future big leaguers for one of the most well-known sports franchises in the world.

“I do feel like the players I’ve worked with respect me, whether they like me or not, whether they like what I’m saying or not,” she said.

It’s a trust she’s earned through an unusual path — one that didn’t exist 20 years ago, but not just because she’s female.

Balkovec has a master’s degree in kinesiology from LSU and another in human movement sciences from Vrije University in the Netherlands. He was a softball catcher at Creighton and New Mexico.

She has experience with the St. Louis Rams in strength and conditioning.

Since his pro debut in 2012, he has spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros, as well as at Driveline Baseball, a data-driven facility that has trained numerous players.

