Balmain resurrects the great tops of the 90s

The 90s lit a generation of unrepeatable supermodels that marked a before and after on the catwalks. Myths, which have kept their legacy and remain in the collective memory. Balmain’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing, returned the spotlights to the bottom of his parade in Paris.

Esther Cañadas was one of the protagonists, sheathed in a spectacular military-inspired ensemble, with a bullfighter and black pants. He showed that he is still as spectacular as ever. Albacete, who turns 43 tomorrow, retired in 2006 from fashion to focus on her. In 2014, with the birth of his first daughter, he decided to leave public life to practice as a mother.

The top gradually moved away from public life. Beyond a few days in Ibiza a year, little has been known about the model. Those who know her have always maintained that they do not want to know anything about the press and that she prefers that her life be completely private. Last year it became news when he opened his Instagram account with an image of her with Jon Kortajarena.

The top has now reappeared alongside other peers, such as Danish Helena Christensen (51) or Ethiopian Liya Kebede (41). The catwalk is not only reserved for the youngest. .