Baltimore is expected to get 3-5 inches of snow overnight and into Monday, with more snow in Annapolis and Southern Maryland.

Monday is forecasted to be the first significant snowfall of the year.

Forecasters said Sunday that Baltimore could get 3 to 5 inches of snow overnight into Monday afternoon, and Annapolis could get up to 7 inches.

Snow is also expected to fall heavily in southern Maryland, the Eastern Shore, and the Washington, DC area.

A winter weather advisory was in effect for Baltimore City and southern Baltimore County as of late Sunday afternoon, and a winter storm warning was in effect for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s, and St. Mary’s counties.

Mary’s counties, as well as parts of Howard and Montgomery counties, as well as Washington and much of the Eastern Shore.

Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Cecil, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s, and St.

Due to the weather forecasts, the counties of St. Mary’s will close on Monday.

Carroll County Public Schools will begin the day two hours late and reassess Monday morning.

Schools in Baltimore City will be closed Monday and Tuesday to give students and staff more time to get tested before returning from winter break.

Gov. Martin O’Malley (D-Maryland

Larry Hogan said the state activated a governmentwide response on Sunday that included the emergency management, transportation, and state police divisions to prepare for the incoming storm, which “could have a significant impact on roads and transportation systems,” according to Hogan. He urged Marylanders to use “common sense” and listen to forecasters.

The snowstorm will arrive after an unseasonably warm Sunday in Baltimore, with a high of 65 degrees.

Temperatures will drop below freezing overnight due to a cold front moving into the area.

Sunday night’s low temperature is expected to be 30°F.

National Weather Service forecaster Kyle Pallozzi said that precipitation could start as early as the morning.

It may begin as rain in Baltimore, but it will most likely turn to snow as the night progresses.

“Of course, the ground will probably stay a little warm,” Pallozzi said, “so snow may have a hard time sticking until it comes down heavily.”

“However, if the snowfall is heavy enough, it can overwhelm the warm ground and cause accumulation.”

Snow is expected to disrupt the morning commute and could last until Monday afternoon.

Baltimore’s “worst-case scenario” is predicted to be 6 to 8 inches of rain…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.