Baltimore police say a boy accidentally shoots his sister after getting his hands on his father’s gun; the father faces charges.

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore father faces charges after his 6-year-old son got his hands on his father’s gun Saturday morning and accidentally shot his 5-year-old sister, according to city police.

According to police, the girl received a graze gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injury.

Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of N Pulaski St. around 9 a.m., according to police.

According to police, the girl was discovered in a house in the city’s Easterwood neighborhood.

According to police, shooting detectives assigned to the Western District station took over the investigation and pieced together the preliminary information about how the girl was shot.

They will continue to look into it.

A police spokesman, Detective Donny Moses, was unable to say where the gun was kept or what charges the father is facing.

Last month, a 3-year-old girl’s back was grazed by a bullet inside a home in South Baltimore.

At the time, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said her injuries were minor, but he cautioned that they could have been more serious.

It’s unclear how the toddler was shot in December.

11, but Harrison and Democrat Mayor Brandon Scott used the occasion to chastise parents for putting their children in dangerous situations.

Scott stated at the time, “No matter what happens, an adult is responsible.”

“Adults simply need to improve.”