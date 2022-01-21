Ban Ki-moon, the United Nations Secretary-General, says he is “convinced” that Russia will not invade Ukraine.

Ban Ki-moon, the United Nations Secretary-General, says he is “convinced” Russia will not invade Ukraine.

‘I am certain it will not occur.

And I sincerely hope that I am correct,’ says Antonio Guterres.

NEW YORK

On Friday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he does not believe Russia will invade Ukraine as it gathers forces to the north, south, and east of the former Soviet republic.

“Any invasion of another country by one country is against international law, and I hope that this will not happen in the current circumstances,” Guterres told reporters at the United Nations’ New York headquarters.

“I am certain it will not occur.

And I sincerely hope that I am correct.”

The US and its European allies have been warning that Russia is preparing for an invasion of Ukraine, and has deployed more than 100,000 troops along with significant artillery and tank deployments on its border with Ukraine.

Moscow has denied that it is planning a military offensive, claiming that its troops are conducting routine drills there.

Russian forces have also gathered in Belarus, which is located just north of Ukraine.

The Kremlin has insisted that troops are also participating in drills there.

It has also been steadily increasing the size of its forces in Crimea.

In 2014, Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, a move that has never been recognized by the international community and has been condemned as illegal under international law.

Moscow also began supporting separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine in that year, a policy it has maintained for the past eight years.

According to the United Nations, fighting in eastern Ukraine between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists has killed over 13,000 people since 2014.

*Betul Yuruk contributed to this United Nations report.