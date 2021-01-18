Bandits kill 5 in north Nigeria attacks

ABUJA, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — Bandits killed five people including an 80-year-old woman in separate attacks in Nigeria’s northern state of Kaduna on Sunday, an official said.

The elderly woman was hit by a bullet and died instantly as the bandits raided several homes in Sharu village of the Igabi local government area in Kaduna, said Samuel Aruwan, the state’s commissioner for internal security and home affairs.

Aruwan said the ward head of Konti village in the Chikun local government area of the state, and two others, were also killed in another attack the same day.

In the Giwa local government area of the state, some other bandits barricaded a major road and opened fire on passengers plying the road.

One unidentified woman was killed, and three other people were injured in that particular attack, the official said.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of the state expressed sadness over the attacks and condoled with the families of the deceased.

The governor also urged security agencies to ensure a diligent investigation into what he described as “disturbing incidents.” Enditem