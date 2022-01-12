BandM is selling a massive £50 gazebo, but customers are split on whether it is a summer’must-have.’

Customers have taken to a popular Facebook group where users share bargains from the store to announce that gazebos are now half price, with many purchasing now to save money before the summer.

Although summer may seem like a long way off as Glasgow braces for snow this month, frugal shoppers are already stocking up on items for garden parties months in advance.

BandM fans have flocked to the popular money-saving Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK to share that the discount store is selling half-price gazebos, though opinions on the product are mixed.

While many of us would be ecstatic to save £100 on a large gazebo, one shopper cautioned: “These are lovely until the wind comes along and bends all the bars – not strong at all.”

“Don’t breathe on it because it’ll collapse – the slightest breeze and the poles bendsnap before it collapses,” another added.

“Took mine back the same day! Put mine up and then a little breeze came and boom it buckled,” one group member warned.

“It’s a complete waste of money and time.”

Some BandM fans, on the other hand, have strongly disagreed with the negative reviews.

“Mine is still up,” one shopper countered, “I bought it last summer and it’s still standing.”

“I’ve had one up since April and it’s survived all the storms,” another added. “The cover needs a clean but everything else is perfect.”

One Facebook user boasted, “Had mine 3 years a bit sun faded on top but mine’s fab screwed it into the ground and tied the sides to the wall with thin rope stays fine in the wind.”