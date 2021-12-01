Bangkok flights will begin this month, with fares starting at £170.

Bangkok low-cost flights will begin this month, with fares starting at £170.

Flights from London Gatwick will begin on December 16, with three times weekly flights beginning in March.

Scoot, a long-haul low-cost airline, is set to launch its first UK flight later this month.

On December 16, it will begin flights between London Gatwick and Bangkok, Thailand.

From March 2022, three weekly scheduled seasonal services will be offered, with a review and possible increase in frequency based on demand and regulatory approval.

All flights will be operated by Scoot’s widebody Boeing 787 Dreamliners, which will offer Economy and ScootPlus cabins with amenities like inflight Wi-Fi and the option to upgrade to Scoot Plus or Scoot-in-Silence, Scoot’s quiet-zone option.

Scoot’s entry on this popular leisure route comes hot on the heels of the UK and Thailand’s borders reopening, allowing travel without quarantine at either end.

“Scoot’s new flight service to Bangkok from London Gatwick is exciting news, especially for travelers across the south of the UK,” said Chiravadee Khunsub, Director of Thailand’s Tourism Authority in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

“With a budget airline option, Thailand is even more affordable for couples, groups of friends, and vaccinated families looking to get away and share amazing experiences together.”

“Bangkok is a fantastic city, with new hotel openings, world-class shopping, Michelin-starred dining, cool neighborhoods, local markets, river boat tours, and, of course, the Grand Palace,” she continued.

All of this is just 12 hours from London, and thanks to Scoot, it’s at a great price.”

Scoot has released attractive fares to Bangkok to commemorate the launch, starting at £170 one-way in Economy.

Special fares are available until December 15, or while supplies last.

Reservations can be made on the Scoot mobile app or at www.flyscoot.com.

