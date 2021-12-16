Bangladesh and Turkey are planning to start a new chapter in their bilateral relationship.

The Turkish president is expected to visit Bangladesh next year, according to Bangladesh’s foreign minister.

Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka

Despite the pandemic, Bangladeshi and Turkish top officials have paid reciprocal visits to each other’s countries, signaling the beginning of a new chapter in bilateral relations.

Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey’s foreign minister, visited Bangladesh in December 2020, while A K Abdul Momen, Bangladesh’s foreign minister, visited Turkey twice in the last few months.

“Bangladesh is now a lucrative destination for foreign investors because, through various initiatives, we have created a very business-friendly environment in the country.

Many Turkish investors are now looking to invest in Bangladesh,” Momen told Anadolu Agency.

Momen attended a roundtable discussion on Bangladesh-Turkey economic and political relations in Ankara during his three-day visit to Turkey, which ended earlier this week.

Bangladesh’s foreign minister encouraged Turkish entrepreneurs and industrialists to invest in his country, promising them all the support they need.

Momen told Anadolu Agency that Dhaka had promised Ankara a spot in one of the country’s 100 Special Economic Zones (EPZ).

“Despite the pandemic, the Turkish foreign minister visited Bangladesh and promised us that bilateral trade would increase from (dollar)1 billion to (dollar)2 billion in the coming years.

I’ve also visited Turkey, and I’m hoping that not only bilateral trade but also cultural ties between Dhaka and Ankara will grow stronger every day,” Momen added.

He also thanked Turkey for its unwavering support during the Rohingya crisis, and urged Turkey to continue its efforts to return displaced Rohingya to Myanmar in a peaceful and dignified manner.

Cavusoglu announced 100 government-funded scholarships for Bangladeshi students each year during their bilateral talks.

Visit of the President

Bangladesh’s foreign minister told Anadolu Agency that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Bangladesh next year, but no date has been set due to recent travel concerns over the new omicron coronavirus variant.

Sheikh Hasina, the Bangladeshi Prime Minister, will also travel to Turkey, according to Momen.

Collaboration between cities is a growing trend in the United States.

Atiqul Islam, the mayor of Dhaka, accompanied the foreign minister on his recent visit to Turkey.

According to Islam, Turkish mayors have expressed an interest in visiting Dhaka.

Mayors from both countries could share best practices for managing megacities, he said.