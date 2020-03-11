Bangladesh approves mega seaport project

DHAKA, March 11 (Xinhua) — Bangladesh’s highest economic policy-making body on Tuesday approved nine development projects worth 241.13 billion taka (2.83 billion U.S. dollars), including a 177.77-billion-taka (2.09-billion- U.S. dollar) program to build a deep-sea port.

The projects were approved at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

After the meeting, Planning Minister M.A. Mannan told the media that the projects included the construction of the deep-sea port.

Of the total cost of the deep sea-port project, he said over 128.92 billion taka (1.51 billion U.S. dollars) will come from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) while the rest amount from the national exchequer.

According to a project proposal, the sea port at Matarbari in Cox’s Bazar, some 292 km southeast of capital Dhaka, will have two jetties having a capacity of handling 8,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of containers, more than three times the 2,500 TEUs daily now being handled at the country’s premier seaport at Chattogram, some 242 km southeast of Dhaka.