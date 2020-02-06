Bangladesh beat NZ to reach U19 WC final

Mahmudul Hasan Joy has hit a stunning century as Bangladesh stormed into the U19 World Cup final in South Africa with a six-wicket victory over New Zealand.

Joy smacked exactly 100 off 163 balls as his side easily chased down New Zealand’s total of 8-211 in Potchefstroom on Thursday, setting up a showdown with neighbours India on Sunday.

The Kiwis had earlier struggled to build momentum in the semi-final as Shoriful Islam took (3-45) and Shamim Hossain (2-31) kept them in check, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall giving the Black Caps’ score some respectability with an unbeaten 75 from 83 balls.

After losing their openers cheaply, Bangladesh were grateful to Towhid Hridoy and Shahadat Hossain, who both hit 40, to back-up Joy’s ton, which ended when he was caught and bowled by left-arm spin-bowling allrounder Jesse Tashkoff.

Tigers captain Akbar Ali (5 not out) sealed the win with a crisp boundary through mid-on to ensure his country’s first World Cup appearance in all formats and ages.

New Zealand will now play Pakistan in the third-place playoff at Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Saturday.