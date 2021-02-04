Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 536,545

DHAKA, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Bangladesh reported 438 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths on Wednesday, making the tally at 536,545 and death toll at 8,162, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 14,985 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 481,306 including 578 new recoveries on Wednesday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.52 percent and the current recovery rate is 89.70 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30 last year. Enditem