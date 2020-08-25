Bangladesh COVID-19 tally rises to over 297,000, death toll nears 4,000

DHAKA, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — Bangladesh reported 2,485 new COVID-19 cases and 42 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of infections to over 297,000 and total deaths close to 4,000, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

According to the figures reported by the DGHS under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country reached 297,083 including 2,485 new cases on Monday.

Forty-two more people died in the last 24 hours, according to the figures.

The death toll from the virus, however, in the country stood at 3,983 on Monday, the DGHS said.

The official data showed that 13,382 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 182,875 including 3,784 new recoveries on Monday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.34 percent and the current recovery rate is 61.56 percent in the country.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2, and the highest daily deaths of 64 on June 30. Enditem