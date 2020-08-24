Bangladesh COVID-19 tally tops 294,000, death toll at 3,941

DHAKA, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) — Bangladesh reported over 1,900 new COVID-19 cases and 34 new deaths on Sunday, making the total tally at more than 294,000 and total deaths at 3,941 respectively, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

According to the figure reported by the DGHS under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country reached 294,598 including 1,973 new cases on Sunday.

It said in a statement that “34 more people died in the last 24 hours.”

The official data showed that 10,801 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 179,091 including 3,524 new recoveries on Sunday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.34 percent and the current recovery rate is 60.79 percent in the country.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2, and the highest daily deaths of 64 on June 30. Enditem