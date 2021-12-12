Bangladesh criticizes the United States for imposing sanctions on top police officials.

Bangladesh criticizes the United States for imposing sanctions on senior police officers.

Seven officials, including the police chief, have been sanctioned by the US for human rights violations.

Bangladesh has slammed the United States for imposing sanctions on current and former top police officials, including the country’s chief, over allegations of human rights violations, according to official sources.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen summoned US envoy Earl Miller and expressed the country’s displeasure with the sanctions, which he described as “one-sided” and “without any prior intimation.”

The US sanctioned Bangladesh Police Inspector General Benazir Ahmed and six current and former members of the elite Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), including Director General Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, on Friday for human rights violations.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement quoting Momen, “the decision was taken unilaterally by the US Administration without any prior consultation with the Government of Bangladesh.”

The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) clarified the sanctions, saying that “widespread allegations of serious human rights abuse in Bangladesh by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) – as part of the Bangladeshi government’s war on drugs – threaten US national security interests by undermining the rule of law and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, as well as the economic prosperity of the people of Bangladesh.”

According to the statement, “RAB and other Bangladeshi law enforcement [agencies]are responsible for more than 600 [enforced]disappearances since 2009, nearly 600 extrajudicial killings since 2018, and torture,” citing media reports, rights organizations, and NGOs.

“According to some reports, these incidents are aimed at opposition party members, journalists, and human rights activists,” the report stated.

RAB is a joint task force made up of members of the police, army, navy, air force, and border guards that was established in 2004 with the mission of ensuring internal security, gathering intelligence on criminal activities, and conducting government-directed investigations.

Momen accused the US of undermining a government agency, citing the force as a frontline fighter against terrorism, drug trafficking, and other crimes.

In response to US concerns, he stated that “the allegations made against RAB over certain specific incidents had been explained, along with information on the corresponding justice and accountability measures undertaken, to not only the US Administration but also to a number of UN human rights mechanisms on multiple occasions,” adding that “the allegations made against RAB over certain specific incidents had been explained, along with information on the corresponding justice and accountability measures undertaken, to not only the US Administration but also to a number of UN human rights mechanisms on multiple occasions.”

“It appeared that the US decision was based on unsubstantiated information.”

