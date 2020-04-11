Bangladesh extends the blockage of corona viruses, India’s modes are considering longer restrictions

* Interactive graphical tracking of corona virus spread worldwide: Open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

By Ruma Paul and Nigam Prusty

DHAKA / NEU-DELHI, April 11 (Reuters). In South Asia’s most recent coronavirus pandemic response, Bangladesh has extended its nationwide ban by eleven days, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with states on Saturday to decide whether the pandemic should be extended with its own stringent restrictions over the next Week out.

In Bangladesh, where the army was deployed nationwide to enforce social detachment measures, the government extended the nationwide blockade to April 25 late Friday as the number of confirmed cases increased to 424 with 27 deaths.

Meanwhile, India’s 21-day ban ends on Tuesday, and several states have asked PM Modi to expand it further, despite concerns that the closure has left millions of poor people unemployed and forced an exodus of migrant workers from cities to villages .

As signs of growing concern, 81 migrant workers were arrested in the western city of Surat, India, after lighting fires and throwing stones at protests late Friday evening to demand that they return to their home areas, police said.

“The workers are unemployed because of the ban and are struggling to feed themselves,” said a police officer.

Indian officials have warned that widespread virus transmission could be catastrophic in a country where millions live in slums and the health system is already overstretched.

The number of cases in India rose to 7,471 on Saturday, with the capital New Delhi and the financial center Mumbai quickly becoming hotspots.

At least two Indian states – Odisha in the east and Punjab in the north – have decided to extend the blockade until the end of April.

Official government figures on the spread of the coronavirus in South Asia are as follows:

* India has confirmed 7,471, including 239 deaths

* Pakistan has 4,788 cases, including 71 deaths

* Afghanistan has 521 cases, including 15 deaths

* Sri Lanka has 190 cases, including 7 deaths

* Bangladesh has 424 cases, including 27 deaths

* Maldives has 19 cases and no deaths

* Nepal has nine cases and no deaths

* Bhutan has five cases and no deaths

(Additional reporting by Sumit Khanna in Gujarat and Jatindra Dash in Odisha; writing by Aditya Kalra; editing by Kenneth Maxwell)