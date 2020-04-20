Bangladesh fetches COVID-19 preventive medical aids from China

DHAKA, April 19 (Xinhua) — Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) has conducted a special ferry flight to fetch home COVID-19 preventive medical aids from China, the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) said here Sunday.

ISPR, a department under the defence ministry, said in a statement that the BAF C-130J transport aircraft returned to Dhaka from China on Sunday with medical aids including COVID-19 detection kits and personal protective equipment (PPE).

It said the preventive medical aids consist of surgical masks, N95 face masks, protective gloves, electronic thermometers, medical safety glasses, PPEs, goggles and testing kits.