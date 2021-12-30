Bangladesh is confronted with a significant development challenge as a result of climate migration.

In the midst of climate migration, Bangladesh faces a major development challenge.

According to official statistics, Bangladesh has 6 million climate migrants, the majority of whom are forced into poverty and homelessness.

Bangladesh, DHAKA

According to experts and migrants, with the changing climate uprooting an increasing number of people, Bangladesh has been faced with the difficult challenge of fostering decent living conditions for migrants while continuing to pursue socio-economic development.

“It isn’t real development if one part of the population lives in comfort while another is forced to live in poverty or extreme poverty.”

“We must proceed in a balanced manner,” Md.

According to Anadolu Agency, Shakhawat Hossain, an associate professor of Disaster Science and Management at Dhaka University,

Many of them have been battling poverty, with the majority being economically disadvantaged and without property, living in slums, low-income areas, or on the streets.

According to analysts, the Bangladeshi government should pay attention to the living conditions of climate migrants.

“To achieve its goal of becoming a middle-income country by 2030 and a developed nation by 2041, the government must address the crisis of such a large number of climate migrants,” Hossain said.

Choosing to relocate to a city

According to Hossain, a large number of climate migrants have lost their former homes due to riverbank erosion, forcing them to flock to already overcrowded urban areas.

“Many of them have lost their homes and assets, and they have no other means of income.”

As a result, they have migrated to urban areas, particularly megacities like Dhaka, in the hopes of earning a meager living, and a large number of them are living on footpaths, bus and train stations, and slum areas,” he explained.

Mohammad Harun Hawlader, 60, a climate migrant in the country’s southern coastal district of Barguna, told Anadolu Agency, “I had huge cropland and a big house close to the bank of the river Baleshwari.”

But the devastating river erosion has taken everything away from me.

“I’m completely impoverished right now,” he added.

“You, the people, mostly enjoy the seasonal natural beauty of the river, but we know the ghostly course,” Hawlader said, standing in front of a scenic river.

