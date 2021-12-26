Bangladesh is holding its fourth round of local government elections.

Bangladesh’s fourth phase of local government elections is currently underway.

The main opposition party has declared a boycott of the elections, accusing the government of intimidation and malpractice.

Bangladesh’s capital is Dhaka.

On Sunday, the fourth phase of nationwide local government elections was held in Bangladesh.

The voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time (0200GMT).

(838 local council elections are being held in stages beginning at 08:00 GMT).

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party, the main opposition party, has boycotted the elections, accusing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government of intimidation and malpractice.

At least 67 people were killed and hundreds were injured in violence during the first three phases of the local government elections, according to local media reports.

“We are prepared to hold the election peacefully,” Election Commissioner Begum Kabita Khanam told Anadolu Agency. “We have deployed additional law enforcement officers to avert any untoward incident.”

Badiul Alam Majumdar, an economist and political analyst, told Anadolu Agency that the country’s election authorities had failed to ensure a peaceful environment during previous rounds of voting.

“The situation would have been better today if authorities had taken action against the violators from the beginning,” he added.