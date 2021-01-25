Bangladesh officials urge Chinese businesses to invest more

DHAKA, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Bangladesh Planning Minister MA Mannan on Monday asked Chinese businesses to invest more in Bangladesh for mutual benefits.

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) organized a virtual webinar titled “Showcase Bangladesh 2021: Bangladesh China Investment summit” in collaboration with Standard Chartered Bank, focusing Bangladesh as an attractive investment destination, highlighting its achievement in the GDP, demographic dividend and increased FDI inflow.

Terming China as a big contributor to the U.N. system and neighbouring countries’ development, the minister said Bangladesh, a country with incredible opportunities, is in a much better position now in South Asia to woo more Chinese investment.

“We’re completely open to cement further friendship ties with China,” he said and added Bangladesh can reap optimum benefits of its friendship with China which is currently not merely a big economy but also a driving force of the world economy.

In his speech, Chinese Ambassador Li Jiming encouraged Chinese companies to invest in Bangladesh and urged the central bank of Bangladesh to consider introducing RMB as a trading currency.

Salman Fazlur Rahman, Private Industry and Investment adviser to the Bangladeshi Prime Minister, said Bangladesh has now a stable currency and economy to attract more foreign investment.

“As China is our big partner we have always special attention for the Chinese investment,” he added.

Presenting a paper titled “Bangladesh– we nurture your investment dreams” at the webinar, BIDA Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam urged the Chinese investors to participate in the “Bangladesh Investment Summit” which is to be held in July.

“The Bangladeshi government assures you all necessary support for starting and operating your business in Bangladesh,” he added. Enditem