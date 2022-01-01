Bangladesh opens a new location for an international trade expo.

Bangladesh opens a new international trade expo in Dhaka.

Visitors praise the fair’s new location for its improved surroundings, but complain about the difficult travel from Dhaka.

Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka

After skipping 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bangladesh kicked off a month-long international trade fair on the outskirts of the capital on Saturday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually opened the South Asian delta nation’s largest trade fair from her official residence.

During the opening of the 26th Dhaka International Trade Fair, she declared ICT products and services to be the “products of the year 2022.”

There are 227 booths at the fair, and 11 countries are represented, including Turkiye.

Authorities decided not to risk holding the large gathering last year because of the overcrowding in the capital, Dhaka, and instead permanently relocated it to a more environmentally friendly location.

Environment that is pleasant

Visitors were drawn to the large cornfield surrounding the fair venue at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in Purbachal, about 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) from the city center.

“I came to visit with my child and other family members because it’s a nice place.”

Housewife Mita Akhter told Anadolu Agency, “I bought some things for my child and hope to come again.”

However, for the time being, most of the stalls were unfinished, with employees busy putting them together.

“We were unable to complete our setup because it is located far from the capital’s main (areas) and commuting is currently disrupted,” Md. explained.

Rifat Rahman, a stall employee, says he expects them all to be open within a few days.

Despite their fears about the pandemic, especially the new omicron variant, he expressed satisfaction with the new location.

“The venue provides us with the benefit of maintaining social distance,” businessman Mohammad Sarwar Hossain said, echoing similar sentiments.

However, there are still many people who are uncaring.

Many people are coming to the fair with children and elderly relatives because of the pandemic, so I’m pleading with the government to appoint more law enforcement to ensure coronavirus health guidelines.”

A road that is still under construction covers a large portion of the route from central Dhaka to the fair site, according to visitors.

“The roads are in bad shape, and we’re dealing with some serious problems.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy.