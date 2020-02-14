Bangladesh posts current account deficit of 1.35 bln USD in H1 of fiscal 2019-20

DHAKA, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Bangladesh registered a current account deficit of 1.35 billion U.S. dollars in the first half of the current 2019-20 fiscal year (July 2019-June 2020), Bangladesh Bank (BB) data showed recently.

A BB official told Xinhua that the current account balance showed a deficit of 1,347 million U.S. dollars in the first six months of the current fiscal year against the deficit of 3,388 million U.S. dollars in the same period of teh previous fiscal year.

Bangladesh’s total exports in the first half of the current fiscal year reached over 19 billion U.S. dollars, down 5.84 percent year on year, the BB data showed.

Strong growth in remittances helped Bangladesh cushion the impact of current account deficit, said the BB official.

Bangladesh’s overall remittance inflow rose by about 26 percent year on year to 9.40 billion U.S. dollars in the first half of the fiscal year, the BB data showed.