Bangladesh records 3 more COVID-19 deaths, as 54 new cases confirmed

DHAKA, April 8 (Xinhua) — The Bangladeshi government has confirmed three more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 20, a senior health official said Wednesday.

According to the official, Bangladesh has so far 218 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

There were 54 new cases of the COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours as of 8:00 a.m. local time Wednesday, said Prof. Meerjady Sabrina Flora, head of the country’s Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) under the Health Ministry, at an online press conference.

