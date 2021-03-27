Bangladesh records 3,737 new COVID-19 cases, 33 more deaths

DHAKA, March 26 (Xinhua) — Bangladesh reported 3,737 new COVID-19 cases and 33 new deaths on Friday, making the tally at 588,132 and death toll at 8,830, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 27,299 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 531,951 including 2,057 new recoveries on Friday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.50 percent and the current recovery rate is 90.45 percent.

Bangladesh record the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30 last year. Enditem