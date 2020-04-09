Bangladesh records 41 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

DHAKA, April 7 (Xinhua) — Bangladesh has so far reported 164 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths, health officials said on Tuesday.

There were 41 new cases of COVID-19 in the country in the past 24 hours as of 8:00 a.m. local time Tuesday, Meerjady Sabrina Flora, head of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) under the Health Ministry, told an online press conference.

“The number of cases increased to 164, with 41 more cases reported in the last 24 hours,” she said.

Flora said the country’s COVID-19 death toll also spiked to 17 Tuesday as they confirmed five more fatalities.

This is by far Bangladesh’s biggest daily jump in positive cases since the country detected its first three COVID-19 cases on March 8.

Abul Kalam Azad, director general of Directorate General of Health Services, said during the briefing that samples from 792 persons were tested in the past 24 hours across Bangladesh.