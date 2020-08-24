Bangladesh: Religious affairs secretary infected by coronavirus

DHAKA, Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s religious affairs secretary and his wife tested positive for the novel coronavirus, an official said on Sunday.

“Religion Secretary Md Nurul Islam and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus. Both of them are under treatment at the Rajarbagh Police Hospital,” Mohammad Anwar Hossain, a senior information officer at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, told Anadolu Agency.

Meanwhile, a senior journalist, Abdus Shahid, 65, died of the coronavirus at a hospital in the capital Dhaka on Sunday.

Also, Mansur Rahman, a member of the country’s parliament tested positive for the coronavirus while being treated at a hospital, according to family and hospital sources.

The death toll in the country rose to 1,907, as 46 new deaths were reported, according to the Directorate General Of Health Services on Saturday.

Some 2,265 more people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 292,625.

Some 2,952 patients were recovered on Saturday.

* Md. Kamruzzaman in Dhaka contributed to this story.