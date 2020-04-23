Bangladesh reports 390 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

DHAKA, April 22 (Xinhua) — Bangladesh on Wednesday reported 390 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 3,772.

“390 new COVID-19 positive cases and 10 deaths reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh,” Senior health ministry official Professor Nasima Sultana told a press conference broadcast by television channels on Wednesday afternoon.

“The total number of positive cases is now 3,772 and death toll stands currently at 120,” she added.

During the last 24 hours, she said five more patients were released from hospital, bringing the number of total recovered patients in the country to 92 so far. Enditem