Bangladesh sees 2nd wave of COVID-19 with over 3,500 new cases

DHAKA, March 25 (Xinhua) — Bangladesh on Thursday recorded 3,500 new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day, the highest in the country since July last year.

A total of 3,587 new cases and 34 more deaths were reported in a day, making the tally of cases at 584,395 and death toll at 8,797, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The daily number of new cases is close to its all-time peak of over 4,000 cases recorded on July 2 last year.

Fresh cases continued to rise since the middle of this month as the country sees a second wave of COVID-19 outbreak.

The official data showed that 27,045 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 529,894 including 1,985 new recoveries on Thursday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.51 percent and the current recovery rate is 90.67 percent.

Bangladeshi Education Minister Dipu Moni said the closure of the primary, secondary, higher secondary-level institutions is likely to be extended till the Muslim religious Eid holidays in the middle of May in coordination with the closure of universities.

In-person classes which were suspended in March last year may resume after the Eid festival if the situation improves, she said. Enditem