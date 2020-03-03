Bangladesh sets 9 pct maximum interest on import financing

DHAKA, March 2 (Xinhua) — The central bank of Bangladesh has set a maximum 9 percent interest rate on financing for imports of consumer goods.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) Monday issued a notification in this connection.

The decision came about a week after Bangladesh Bank asked private commercial banks in the country to set a maximum 9 percent interest rate on all loan products except credit card.

The single-digit bank interest rate — the highest 6 percent for deposit and maximum 9 percent for lending — will be implemented from April 1.

Bangladeshi Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal had earlier said that banks would have to fix the interest rate on lending at 9 percent in line with the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s instruction for the sake of the speedy industrialization and investment.