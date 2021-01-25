Bangladesh sets ship export target at 4 bln USD

DHAKA, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — The Bangladeshi government has decided an export target of 4 billion U.S. dollars for the country’s shipbuilding industry by 2025.

In order to help the sector reach the target, Bangladesh’s Cabinet with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair Monday approved the country’s “Ship Construction Industry Development Policy 2020”.

After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam told journalists that Bangladesh currently makes around 1 billion U.S. dollars through exporting ships.

Islam said prime minister has asked for establishing a new mega ship-building yard in the country.

In line with the new policy, he said all required measures will be taken to bolster the sector’s development from now on. Enditem