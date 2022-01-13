Bangladesh tightens restrictions in the face of a virus outbreak.

In less than two weeks, daily infections have risen from under 400 to nearly 3,500.

Bangladesh’s capital is Dhaka.

Bangladesh has announced a slew of new measures to combat an ongoing outbreak of coronavirus infections, including mandatory COVID-19 passes and restrictions on events and public transportation.

Since the beginning of the year, the number of cases has risen by the day, from 370 in January to over 4,000 today.

On Thursday, there were between 1,359 and 3,359 new infections.

According to official figures, Bangladesh’s positivity rate has increased to 12.03 percent.

Dhaka, the capital, has been declared a red zone, and 2,752 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The omicron variant is thought to be responsible for the new wave of infections, but official data only lists 30 confirmed cases of the highly transmissible strain.

After about five months, the government tightened the restrictions, requiring face masks and prohibiting all social, political, and religious gatherings until further notice.

According to a new government order, public transportation will operate at 50% capacity beginning Thursday.

People will also be required to show their COVID-19 vaccination certificates in order to enter restaurants and hotels.

Vaccination passes are now required for anyone entering the country.

Bangladesh launched a vaccine booster drive in late December, and all students over the age of 12 are required to be vaccinated.

The measures take effect as Health Minister Zahid Maleque warns that hospitalizations and deaths may continue to rise in the coming days.

“A week ago, there were about 250 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals on average,” he said on Wednesday, predicting a crisis if people do not start following health guidelines.